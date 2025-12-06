Official Look At The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny”

The Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny" is making its return in just two weeks, and fans have been waiting for this moment. Official photos are now out, and the classic look is back exactly the way people remember it.

This colorway first dropped in 1993 and immediately became tied to Jordan’s run of dominance as well as his connection to pop culture through the original Space Jam era. The white leather, the playful red details, and the signature cross-straps helped define an entire generation of sneakers.

Every retro of the "Bugs Bunny" 8 brings new energy, but this one feels especially timely. Jordan Brand has been leaning into nostalgia throughout the year, and this pair is one of the most important icons from that early 90s lineup.

The sneaker’s mix of performance-driven design and cartoon-era personality made it a standout back then, and it still holds up today. With a release only two weeks away, demand is already rising.

The official images show a faithful execution of the original shape, colors, and textures, which is exactly what collectors want. This drop will be available in full family sizing, so expect a wide release with plenty of attention from both longtime fans and younger buyers who have only seen the pair through photos and old highlights.

Overall, the "Bugs Bunny" 8 has always been one of the most memorable Jordan models. Its return is a reminder of how great that era truly was.

Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny”

The Air Jordan 8 Bugs Bunny comes in white leather with soft grey accents. The straps sit across the upper and add that classic AJ8 look. Red hits appear on the strap hardware and the midsole.

The collar padding looks thick and comfortable and also the mudguard features the familiar brush-stroke pattern in red, black, and grey. The shoe sits on a white outsole with small grey sections.

Further, the tongue shows the colorful chenille Jumpman patch. The back of the shoe has a sculpted heel and a clean shape. Overall this pair feels bold, playful, and true to the original.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” will be released on December 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

