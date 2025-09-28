Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” Brings Back 90s Vibes

Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” returns this December with new detailed photos showcasing the iconic design and bold colorway.

The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” is making its return this December, bringing back one of the most recognizable colorways in the Jordan line. First released in 1993, the pair became an instant classic thanks to its bold look and connection to Michael Jordan’s on-court dominance.

The white, black, and red mix gave the shoe a sharp style that stood out on hardwood floors and in pop culture. The nickname “Bugs Bunny” comes from its place in Space Jam, where the sneaker was immortalized alongside Jordan’s unforgettable performance.

The AJ8 was the shoe Jordan wore as he captured his third straight NBA title, cementing its legendary status. The straps across the upper gave the model its unique identity, while the mix of colors made it versatile for both sport and lifestyle.

Jordan Brand continues to revisit iconic sneakers at key moments. This December release shows how timeless designs still thrive decades later. The “Bugs Bunny” isn’t just a nod to nostalgia; it’s a reminder of a moment when basketball, sneakers, and culture collided seamlessly.

The detailed photos highlight the crisp leather, signature cross-straps, and vibrant red accents that define the silhouette. It’s worth remembering how the Jordan 8 became a cultural staple through MJ’s historic run and its playful cartoon connection.

Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” Release Date

The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” returns with its classic white leather base and bold overlays. Black and grey paneling creates sharp contrast, while vibrant red details highlight the straps and midsole.

The chenille tongue patch adds a retro touch, showcasing the Jumpman logo in blue and red. A cross-strap design locks in the upper, reinforcing the shoe’s unique identity.

Underfoot, a white and black sole features red and grey accents, keeping the original look intact. The heel and collar use soft padding for comfort, completing this recreation of a fan-favorite colorway.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” will be released on December 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

