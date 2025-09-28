Air Jordan 40 To Drop In Luxury “Bordeaux” Colorway

The Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” is releasing this fall, bringing a rich and refined look to Jordan Brand’s newest model. The pair continues the tradition of performance innovation while drawing inspiration from past designs.

The “Bordeaux” colorway stands out with deep wine tones that feel both modern and timeless. The Jordan 40 serves as the latest chapter in a line that has pushed basketball footwear forward for decades.

Like its predecessors, it combines bold design with advanced cushioning, offering both style and function. The “Bordeaux” color scheme adds a lifestyle edge, making the silhouette easy to wear beyond the court.

Jordan sneakers have always carried more than just performance value. They tell stories tied to Michael Jordan’s career, Jordan Brand’s evolution, and sneaker culture itself. From the Air Jordan 1 to now, each release builds on a foundation of heritage while pointing toward the future.

The 40 continues that legacy in striking form. Official images highlight the shoe’s luxurious materials and its sleek construction. The photos showcase how the Bordeaux finish brings out the silhouette’s sharp lines and futuristic shape. With the Jordan 40 now in focus, sneaker fans are about to see the next step in the brand’s history.

Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” features a suede and nubuck upper dressed in rich wine tones. The shoe pairs deep burgundy overlays with slightly lighter purple accents for a layered finish.

The midsole is built with ZoomX cushioning, providing a soft but responsive ride. A geometric heel piece adds structure while giving the design a futuristic edge.

The tongue carries embossed Jumpman branding, while the back heel shows subtle Nike detailing. The lacing system is streamlined, offering a secure fit without distracting from the sleek lines. Every detail feels intentional, from material choice to shape.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” is going to drop in October 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

Image via Nike