Jordan Spizike Low “Bordeaux” Officially Revealed

A royal shade of purple.

The Jordan Spizike Low is dropping in a fresh "Bordeaux" colorway, exclusively in Grade School (GS) sizes. This new release features a rich Bordeaux upper, giving the sneaker a bold and vibrant look. The deep wine color dominates the design, creating a stylish, standout piece for younger sneaker fans. Light blue details add contrast, bringing an extra pop of color to the Bordeaux base. The accents appear on the lace locks, Jumpman branding, and other key areas, giving the shoe a fresh and modern feel. The mix of Bordeaux and light blue is eye-catching, making this Jordan Spizike Low perfect for everyday wear.

The Jordan Spizike combines elements from various Air Jordan models, creating a unique hybrid design. With its low-top silhouette, the "Bordeaux" colorway adds a fresh twist to this iconic sneaker. The GS-exclusive release makes it an exciting option for younger sneakerheads, offering a combination of style and comfort. For those looking to add a unique colorway to their collection, the Jordan Spizike Low "Bordeaux" is sure to be a hit. Its bold colors and sleek design make it a standout choice for any young fan.

"Bordeaux" Jordan Spizike Low

Jordan Spizike Low

A bordeaux rubber sole and a sail midsole, featuring an air bubble under the heel, form the foundation of the sneakers. Additionally, the uppers, crafted from bordeaux leather, showcase elephant print along the toebox and heels for a striking look. Bordeaux mesh on the sides adds to the texture, while blue accents brighten the rest of the sneakers.

