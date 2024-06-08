Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Bordeaux” Gets Official Images

SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
The Bordeaux colorway just oozes class.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 will release in a fresh "Bordeaux" colorway, blending style and comfort. This iteration boasts a bordeaux suede base, offering a rich and luxurious feel to the iconic silhouette. Grey suede overlays complement the design, adding depth and contrast to the sneaker. The combination of materials creates a visually appealing look that's sure to turn heads. Equipped with Zoom Air cushioning technology, the shoe ensures a comfortable ride with every step. This innovative feature provides responsive cushioning and support for all-day wear.

The "Bordeaux" colorway adds a touch of sophistication to the classic silhouette, making it versatile for various occasions. With its heritage-inspired design and modern upgrades, the Asneaker continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts. The Bordeaux colorway offers a fresh take on a beloved classic, perfect for those looking to add a stylish yet comfortable option to their collection. As anticipation builds for its release, fans eagerly await the chance to lace up in this stylish iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2.

"Bordeaux" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a light grey rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Further, bordeaux suede makes up the base of the uppers and lighter grey suede overlays and a grey Nike Swoosh adds extra details. Also, a purple Air Jordan Wings logo and light grey laces add extra touches. Also, "Zoom Air" branding can be found on the tongue, once again in purple.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Bordeaux” will be released at some point in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

