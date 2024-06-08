Nike Dunk Low “Philly” Gets New Release Details

A global release is coming.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low "Philly" will be released on June 18th via SNKRS . Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released.

The Nike Dunk Low "Philly" showcases a pristine white tumbled leather base, accented by soft suede overlays. Also, these overlays and the Swoosh are decorated with a distinctive grey splatter pattern. Additionally, a vibrant graphic adds a splash of color, extending to the tongue tag and the "PHILLY" text on the heel. Further, the laces feature map coordinates, paying tribute to Philadelphia. Overall, this combination of materials and details creates a stylish homage to the city.

Crafted with premium materials, these sneakers ensure both durability and comfort. The combination of leather and suede provides a luxurious feel. The midsole and outsole maintain the classic Dunk Low aesthetic . The collaboration with Lapstone & Hammer and Creme adds a local flair to this special edition. These Dunks are perfect for both Phillies fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The bold colors and unique textures make them a standout piece. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to grow. Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low "Philly" colorway this summer.

