Nike Dunk Low “Philly” Gets New Release Details

The Nike Dunk Low is set to release an exciting new "Philly" colorway, in collaboration with Philadelphia-based boutiques Lapstone & Hammer and Creme. This release celebrates the Philadelphia Phillies’ beloved mascot, the Philly Phanatic. Fans are eagerly anticipating this unique blend of sports culture and streetwear fashion. The "Philly" Nike Dunk Low features a playful design with vibrant colors and special features. Philly-specific details personalize this pair, making a strong connection to the sports team.
Crafted with premium materials, these sneakers ensure both durability and comfort. The combination of leather and suede provides a luxurious feel. The midsole and outsole maintain the classic Dunk Low aesthetic. The collaboration with Lapstone & Hammer and Creme adds a local flair to this special edition. These Dunks are perfect for both Phillies fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The bold colors and unique textures make them a standout piece. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to grow. Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low "Philly" colorway this summer.
"Philly" Nike Dunk Low
The Nike Dunk Low "Philly" showcases a pristine white tumbled leather base, accented by soft suede overlays. Also, these overlays and the Swoosh are decorated with a distinctive grey splatter pattern. Additionally, a vibrant graphic adds a splash of color, extending to the tongue tag and the "PHILLY" text on the heel. Further, the laces feature map coordinates, paying tribute to Philadelphia. Overall, this combination of materials and details creates a stylish homage to the city.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Philly” will be released on June 18th via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
