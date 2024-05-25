Nike Dunk Low “Philly” Dropping Very Soon

The Nike Dunk Low is getting a vibrant new "Philly" colorway. This release is in collaboration with Philadelphia-based boutiques Lapstone & Hammer and Creme. The sneakers celebrate the Philadelphia Phillies’ beloved mascot, the Philly Phanatic. Fans are excited for this unique blend of sports culture and streetwear fashion. The "Philly" Nike Dunk Low features a playful design. The sneakers feature a collection of colors and special features. There are some Philly-specific details that personalize this pair. Overall, it's details like these that connect the shoes to the sports team.

The sneakers are crafted with premium materials. The leather and suede provide durability and comfort. The midsole and outsole complete the look, ensuring a classic Dunk Low feel. The collaboration with Lapstone & Hammer and Creme brings local flair to this special edition. These Dunks are perfect for both Phillies fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The combination of bold colors and unique textures makes them a standout piece. As the release date approaches, the anticipation continues to grow. Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low "Philly" colorway this summer.

"Philly" Nike Dunk Low

The Nike Dunk Low “Philly” showcases a clean white tumbled leather foundation with fuzzy suede overlays. A distinctive grey splatter design embellishes the forefoot overlays and the Swoosh. Inside, a vivid graphic brings a burst of color, continuing onto the tongue tag and the “PHILLY” lettering on the heel. The laces feature map coordinates, paying homage to Philadelphia. This combination of materials and details crafts a fashionable tribute to the city.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Philly” will be released on May 30th via Lapstone And Hammer & Creme and June 1st via Phillies Team Store. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

