Nike Dunk Low “Philly” Gets Official Photos

The Nike Dunk Low is getting an exciting new "Philly" colorway. This release is in collaboration with Philadelphia-based boutiques Lapstone & Hammer and Creme. The sneakers celebrate the Philadelphia Phillies’ beloved mascot, the Philly Phanatic. Fans are eagerly anticipating this unique blend of sports culture and streetwear fashion. The "Philly" Nike Dunk Low features a playful design with a collection of vibrant colors and special features. Philly-specific details personalize this pair, connecting the shoes to the sports team.

The sneakers are crafted with premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort. The combination of leather and suede provides a luxurious feel. The midsole and outsole complete the look, maintaining the classic Dunk Low aesthetic. The collaboration with Lapstone & Hammer and Creme adds a local flair to this special edition. These Dunks are perfect for both Phillies fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The bold colors and unique textures make them a standout piece. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to grow. Overall, keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low "Philly" colorway this summer.

"Philly" Nike Dunk Low

Image via DTLR

The Nike Dunk Low "Philly" features a pristine white tumbled leather base complemented by soft suede overlays. Also, the overlays and the Swoosh are adorned with a unique grey splatter pattern. Further, a vibrant graphic adds a splash of color, extending to the tongue tag and the "PHILLY" text on the heel. Finally, the laces are decorated with map coordinates, paying tribute to Philadelphia. Overall, this blend of materials and details creates a stylish homage to the city.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Philly” will be released on May 30th via Lapstone And Hammer & Creme and June 1st via Phillies Team Store and DTLR. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via DTLR

Image via DTLR

