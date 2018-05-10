philadelphia phillies
- SportsDetroit Tigers Issue Statement Regarding Death Of Minor League Player Chace NumataIt was a freak skateboarding accident.By Erika Marie
- SportsBryce Harper Hits First Home Run With The Phillies: WatchHarper is looking to do big things with the Phillies.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBryce Harper Still Wants Mike Trout Despite Tampering ClaimsHarper said he wants Trout in Philadelphia.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBryce Harper Hints At Recruiting Mike Trout In 2020Bryce Harper is already thinking about his Phillies future.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBryce Harper Eclipses LeBron James' Jersey Sales RecordFanatics has sold more #3 Harper jerseys in the first 48 hours than any other jersey.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBryce Harper Recruits Le’Veon Bell To The Eagles On InstagramHarper didn't waste any time recruiting Le'Veon Bell to Philly.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChuck Todd Rips Bryce Harper During "Meet The Press" RantSomeone's not happy about the Bryce Harper news.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCurt Schilling Says Phillies Will Pursue Mike Trout Next SeasonThe Phillies just signed Bryce Harper to a huge contract.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBryce Harper Signs With Philadelphia Phillies For 13 Years and $330 Million: ReportThe Bryce Harper Sweepstakes finally comes to an end.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTriple-A Baseball Team Recruits Lebron James To Cement His Multi-Sport LegacyThe Lehigh Valley IronPigs believe they can put Lebron in a position to surpass MJ.By Devin Ch