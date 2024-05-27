Nike Air Max 90 Drift “Persian Violet” Drop Details

The Nike Air Max 90 Drift is making a splash with its upcoming "Persian Violet" colorway. This new release features a striking violet and blue color scheme, accented by sleek black details. Also, the combination of these hues creates a visually appealing and dynamic look. The upper is predominantly violet, giving the sneaker a bold and vibrant appearance. Blue overlays add depth and contrast, enhancing the overall design. Black accents on the Swoosh, laces, and midsole provide a sharp contrast, tying the whole look together.

The Air Max 90 Drift retains its classic silhouette, beloved for its comfort and versatility. The visible Air unit in the heel ensures cushioning and support, ideal for all-day wear. The mix of materials on the upper, including mesh and synthetic leather, offers durability and breathability. This "Persian Violet" colorway is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts. Its vibrant colors and sleek design make it a standout addition to any collection. Whether you're a long-time fan of the Air Max series or looking for a fresh pair of kicks, the Nike Air Max 90 Drift "Persian Violet" is a must-have.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Be The One” Official Photos Revealed

"Persian Violet" Nike Air Max 90 Drift

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a blend of materials, featuring vibrant violet and dusty cactus. Further, black overlays are on the sides, with a dusty cactus Swoosh and Air Max branding. Finally, Nike branding is found in black, on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 Drift “Persian Violet” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air 180 “Black/Dusty Cactus” Officially Unveiled

[Via]