Nike Air Max 1 “Platinum Violet” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Air Max 1 is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Platinum Violet" colorway, blending style and comfort effortlessly. This new iteration of the classic silhouette boasts a sleek design with a touch of vibrancy, perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit. Featuring a combination of platinum and violet hues, the colorway exudes sophistication and modernity. Crafted with premium materials and Nike's signature Air cushioning technology, the Air Max 1 ensures all-day comfort and support with every step.

Its versatile design makes it suitable for various occasions, from casual outings to athletic activities. The "Platinum Violet" colorway adds a refreshing twist to the timeless silhouette, offering a contemporary take on a beloved classic. Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to the release of this eye-catching colorway, ready to elevate their sneaker game with a touch of boldness and flair. Whether you're hitting the streets or heading to the gym, the Nike Air Max 1 in "Platinum Violet" is sure to turn heads and make a statement wherever you go.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Sesame” Official Photos Revealed

"Platinum Violet" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a mostly black rubber sole and a clean white midsole with a Nike air bubble under the heels. Next, a white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with cream and violet suede overlays. Also, a violet suede Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. White laces and more Nike branding on the tongue and heels complete these sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Platinum Violet” will be released during the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Zoom Spiridon “Sport Red” Dropping This Year

[Via]