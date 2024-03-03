Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Sesame” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Wild, tailored for outdoor excursions such as hiking, continues to push boundaries with its rugged design and reliable performance. Its upcoming "Sesame" colorway adds a touch of versatility to the lineup, offering a subdued yet stylish option for outdoor enthusiasts. Featuring earthy tones inspired by the natural landscape, the "Sesame" iteration blends seamlessly with various outdoor settings, from wooded trails to urban jungles. Crafted with durable materials and reinforced construction, the Air Force 1 Wild ensures optimal protection and support on rugged terrain. Its sturdy rubber outsole provides exceptional traction and grip.

The "Sesame" colorway complements the shoe's rugged aesthetic, offering a timeless look that transcends trends. With its combination of style and functionality, the Nike Air Force 1 Wild "Sesame" will become a staple companion for outdoor adventures. Whether tackling mountain trails or exploring city streets, this versatile sneaker delivers comfort, durability, and performance in any environment. Sneaker enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike eagerly anticipate the release of the "Sesame" colorway, eager to experience the perfect blend of style and utility offered by the Air Force 1 Wild.

"Sesame" Nike Air Force 1 Wild

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a textured dark brown rubber sole and a sesame checkered midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a sesame base, with durable darker overlays. Also, a matching Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, and the shoes feature roped laces. Overall, this pair is built to tackle any outdoor activity and features a clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Wild "Sesame" will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

