Nike Terminator Low “Sesame” Releasing Tomorrow

The Nike Terminator Low is making waves with its classic charm, and the upcoming "Sesame" colorway adds a fresh twist to this timeless silhouette. Embracing a muted yet stylish palette, the shoe blends various shades of beige, resembling the subtle tones of sesame seeds. This iteration maintains Terminator Low's signature low-top design, offering a versatile and easy-to-style option for sneaker enthusiasts. The "Sesame" colorway brings a touch of sophistication, making it suitable for various casual occasions.

With its clean lines and iconic Swoosh branding, the Terminator Low remains a symbol of retro cool. The "Sesame" variant promises a contemporary take on a classic, providing a neutral yet distinctive choice for sneaker lovers. Anticipated for its fusion of retro aesthetics and modern appeal, the Nike Terminator Low in "Sesame" continues to captivate fans seeking a versatile and stylish addition to their sneaker collection. Whether on the streets or in casual settings, the "Sesame" colorway adds an understated flair to the enduring charm of the Terminator Low.

"Sesame" Nike Terminator Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gym rubber sole with a similar midsole. The upper has a sesame leather base with more sesame overlays. The Nike Swoosh is also cream leather. The laces are cream and light Nike branding can be found on the tongue. The heels feature "NIKE" in large cream branding, which will stand out to those behind you. Overall, these sneakers come in a classic colorway that looks good all the time. Not only are these sneakers stylish, they are incredibly comfortable and allow you to spend all day in them.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Terminator Low "Sesame" is releasing on January 12th. The sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

