Nike Terminator Low “UNLV” Official Photos Revealed

Lace-up for a nod to collegiate style with the Nike Terminator Low's upcoming "UNLV" colorway, paying homage to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. This sneaker, renowned for its basketball roots, takes on a bold persona with vibrant red and grey hues, embodying the UNLV Rebels' spirit. The classic Terminator Low silhouette, known for its retro charm, undergoes a modern makeover, blending heritage and contemporary flair. As the release date nears, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to add this exclusive pair to their collection.

The "UNLV" Terminator Low promises not only a fashionable statement but also a tribute to the iconic sports legacy associated with the university. The red and grey color scheme represents more than just a palette; it encapsulates the energy and pride of UNLV, making this iteration a must-have for both basketball aficionados and streetwear enthusiasts alike. With its distinctive design and university-inspired colorway, the Nike Terminator Low "UNLV" edition serves as a dynamic fusion of sports culture and street style. Stay tuned as this sneaker prepares to hit the streets, bringing a touch of rebellious spirit and athletic heritage to the forefront of sneaker fashion.

"UNLV" Nike Terminator Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. The upper has a grey leather base with red leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is also university red. The laces are grey and red Nike branding can be found on the tongue. The heels feature "NIKE" in large red branding, which will stand out to those behind you. Overall, these sneakers come in a classic colorway that looks good all the time. Not only are these sneakers stylish, they are incredibly comfortable and allow you to spend all day in them.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Terminator Low “UNLV” will be released in February of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

