Nike Dunk Low “Ultraman” Drop Details: Complete Photos

Prepare to channel your inner superhero with the Nike Dunk Low's latest iteration, the "Ultraman" colorway, inspired by the iconic Japanese superhero. This upcoming release pays homage to the beloved character with a dynamic color scheme of grey and red, reminiscent of Ultraman's distinctive uniform. With its bold design and vibrant hues, the Nike Dunk Low "Ultraman" captures the essence of this legendary superhero. The grey and red color palette reflects Ultraman's powerful presence and heroic spirit, making these sneakers a standout choice for fans of the iconic character.

As anticipation builds for the release of the Nike Dunk Low "Ultraman," sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add this unique collaboration to their collection. With its roots deeply embedded in Japanese pop culture, the "Ultraman" colorway adds an extra layer of authenticity to the Nike Dunk Low lineup. The design seamlessly blends retro aesthetics with contemporary style, offering a fresh take on a classic silhouette. Whether you're a die-hard Ultraman fan or simply appreciate bold and vibrant sneakers, the Nike Dunk Low "Ultraman" is sure to make a statement wherever you go.

"Ultraman" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features a red leather base with grey leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, also in grey leather. Grey laces and a grey heel tab complete the design. Red Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining grey and red tones, to create a cohesive sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Ultraman” will be released on May 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]