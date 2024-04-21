Nike Dunk Low “Ultraman” Drop Details: Complete Photos

A sneaker inspired by the superhero.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
56 Views
Nike-Dunk-Low-Ultraman-2024-FQ6965-600-4

Prepare to channel your inner superhero with the Nike Dunk Low's latest iteration, the "Ultraman" colorway, inspired by the iconic Japanese superhero. This upcoming release pays homage to the beloved character with a dynamic color scheme of grey and red, reminiscent of Ultraman's distinctive uniform. With its bold design and vibrant hues, the Nike Dunk Low "Ultraman" captures the essence of this legendary superhero. The grey and red color palette reflects Ultraman's powerful presence and heroic spirit, making these sneakers a standout choice for fans of the iconic character.

As anticipation builds for the release of the Nike Dunk Low "Ultraman," sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add this unique collaboration to their collection. With its roots deeply embedded in Japanese pop culture, the "Ultraman" colorway adds an extra layer of authenticity to the Nike Dunk Low lineup. The design seamlessly blends retro aesthetics with contemporary style, offering a fresh take on a classic silhouette. Whether you're a die-hard Ultraman fan or simply appreciate bold and vibrant sneakers, the Nike Dunk Low "Ultraman" is sure to make a statement wherever you go.

Read More: Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "White" Gets In-Hand Look

"Ultraman" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features a red leather base with grey leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, also in grey leather. Grey laces and a grey heel tab complete the design. Red Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining grey and red tones, to create a cohesive sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Ultraman” will be released on May 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Jordan Tatum 2 “Easter” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Dunk-Low-Black-Croc-FJ2260-003-5SneakersNike Dunk Low “Black Croc” Officially Unveiled2.4K
Nike-Terminator-Low-UNLV-4SneakersNike Terminator Low “UNLV” Official Photos Revealed386
Nike-Dunk-Low-Summit-White-Photo-Blue-1SneakersNike Dunk Low “Photo Blue” Gets New Photos1483
Nike-Dunk-Low-Vintage-Michigan-5SneakersNike Dunk Low “Michigan” Gets Official Release Date1061