Nike Dunk Low “Neapolitan” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Dunk Low continues to be a beloved silhouette in the world of sneakers, known for its timeless design and versatility. With the upcoming "Neapolitan" colorway, Nike puts a delicious twist on this classic model. Inspired by the flavors of Neapolitan ice cream, this colorway features a playful combination of soft pink, creamy white, and rich brown hues. The upper is crafted from premium materials, providing both durability and style. The iconic Nike Swoosh adorns the sides in a contrasting color, adding a bold touch to the design.

Perfect for both casual wear and skateboarding, the Nike Dunk Low "Neapolitan" offers a unique aesthetic that is sure to turn heads. Whether you're hitting the streets or chilling with friends, these sneakers are bound to make a statement. As sneakerheads eagerly anticipate the release of the Nike Dunk Low "Neapolitan," excitement is building around the opportunity to add this sweet colorway to their collection. Keep an eye out for more updates on the release date and availability of this tasty iteration of the Nike Dunk Low.

"Neapolitan" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a cream rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with cream leather overlays. A dark brown Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, also a light pink smaller Swoosh is found near the toebox. Further, pink and brown Nike branding can be found on the tongues as well as the heels.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Neapolitan” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

