Nike Air Max 95 x Corteiz "Tour Yellow" Gets A First Look

Nike Air Max 95 enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to with the upcoming collaboration between Nike and British streetwear label Corteiz. The collaboration introduces a vibrant "Tour Yellow" colorway, adding a fresh twist to the classic silhouette. Known for its iconic layered design and visible Air cushioning, the Air Max 95 has been a staple in sneaker culture since its debut in 1995. The upcoming collaboration with Corteiz brings a unique aesthetic to the Air Max 95, blending the label's streetwear influence with the sneaker's timeless appeal. The "Tour Yellow" colorway promises to make a bold statement.

As anticipation builds for the release of the Nike Air Max 95 x Corteiz collaboration, sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts alike are eager to get their hands on this exclusive colorway. With its eye-catching design and premium craftsmanship, the collaboration is sure to be a hit among fans of both brands. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and availability of the Nike Air Max 95 x Corteiz "Tour Yellow" colorway, as sneakerheads everywhere gear up to add this coveted collaboration to their collections.

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Laser Blue” Release Details Revealed

"Tour Yellow" Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95

On top of the upcoming Huaraches, we may be seeing a 4th pair of Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95s releasing later this year! Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 SP

FB2709-003

Black/Black/Tour Yellow

Q4 '24 thank you @zSneakerHeadz for the mock-up ❤️🤝 pic.twitter.com/z4v4benPZv — Brandon (@brandon1an) February 13, 2024

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole, with yellow air bubbles found throughout. The uppers of the sneakers are also all black, constructed from black leather and mesh. Also, the Corteiz logo is found in two places on the sides, near the toebox and heels, in yellow. The uppers of the sneakers also feature yellow branding, probably a Nike Swoosh.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 95 x Corteiz "Tour Yellow" will be released this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike GT Cut Academy “Panda” Drop Details

[Via]