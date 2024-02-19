Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Laser Blue” Release Details Revealed

Step up your sneaker game with the Nike Air Max 90 LV8, a modern twist on a classic silhouette. The LV8 model takes the iconic Air Max 90 and gives it a bold upgrade, featuring a sole that's twice as thick for added comfort and style. With its sleek design and enhanced cushioning, the Air Max 90 LV8 is the perfect choice for sneakerheads looking to make a statement. One of the most anticipated releases of the Air Max 90 LV8 is the upcoming "Laser Blue" colorway.

This vibrant iteration adds a pop of color to the classic design, featuring a striking combination of blue and white hues that are sure to turn heads. Whether you're hitting the streets or hitting the gym, the "Laser Blue" Air Max 90 LV8 is guaranteed to elevate your look. Built for both style and performance, the Air Max 90 LV8 is designed to keep you comfortable all day long. Its premium materials and innovative construction ensure durability and support, while its iconic design pays homage to the heritage of the Air Max franchise. Get ready to step out in style with the Nike Air Max 90 LV8 and make a statement wherever you go.

Read More: Nike SB Blazer Mid “Red Gum” Official Photos Revealed

"Laser Blue" Nike Air Max 90 LV8

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and an extra-thick white midsole with two air bubbles. Further, the uppers are comprised of an off-white mesh base, with grey and black overlays. Also, laser blue accents are found near the laces and on the Air Max branding below the Swoosh. The heels feature minimal Air Max branding with a =.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Laser Blue” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ “Red Gum” Coming Soon

[Via]