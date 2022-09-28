LeBron James’ 20th NBA season is promising to be a good one, and his 20th signature shoe is one to match. He has gone back to low-cut sneakers and fans could not be any happier about this. The Nike LeBron 20 is a shoe that is shaping up to be one of the best to ever grace his line, and if you have seen any of the recent teasers for new colorways, you would know that the brand is going all out.

The latest offering to be shown off is this “Laser Blue” model, below. As you can see, this gorgeous colorway starts out with a mostly blue upper that is extremely pronounced. From there, we have pink on the laces and tongue, which creates a beautiful contrast. The colorway is then rounded out by gold on the Nike swoosh and some teal on the front end of the midsole.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to cop these soon, although an official release date has yet to be revealed. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike