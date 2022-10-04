LeBron James is going into his 20th season in the NBA, and it should be a great year for his sneaker legacy. Fans are already deeming the Nike LeBron 20 as a return to form for LeBron, and there have already been some unique colorways making their way to the internet. As the season progresses, new models will continue to be released, and you can be sure there will even be some fun collaborations.

One of the colorways that are set to come out soon is the “Violet Frost” model below. As you can see in the official images, the shoe has a soft purple upper to it that then gets complemented by some darker purple and paisley patterns on the midsole. Two Nike swooshes are on the side, one being purple and the other gold. It all comes together to create a soft colorway that will work great in the Wintertime.

At the time of writing this, the Nike LeBron 20 “Violet Frost” does not yet have a release date. With that in mind, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike