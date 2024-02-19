Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ “Red Gum” Coming Soon

The Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ is a classic skateboarding shoe known for its timeless style and exceptional performance. With its upcoming "Red Gum" colorway, this iconic silhouette receives a vibrant update that is sure to turn heads on and off the skateboard. The combination of red and gum accents creates a striking contrast, adding a bold and stylish touch to the shoe. Designed with input from professional skateboarder Stefan Janoski, the Zoom Janoski OG+ prioritizes both style and functionality. Its durable construction and responsive Zoom Air unit provide cushioning and support during intense skate sessions.

The "Red Gum" colorway of the Zoom Janoski OG+ is set to become a favorite among skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Whether you're hitting the streets or hanging out with friends, these shoes are perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit. Stay tuned for the release of the Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ "Red Gum" colorway, as it promises to be a standout addition to the Nike SB lineup. With its eye-catching design and performance-oriented features, this shoe is a must-have for anyone who appreciates quality footwear with a touch of style.

“Red Gum” Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers of sneakers are comprised of red leather, with more red leather overlays. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Red laces and red Stefan Janoski branding complete the design. Overall, these sneakers take on a vibrant but cohesive color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ “Red Gum” is going to drop in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price will be $95 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

