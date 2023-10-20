Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ “Summit White” Coming Soon

The Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ is a legendary skateboarding shoe. Its design, by skateboarder Stefan Janoski, ensures exceptional board feel and durability. This OG+ version takes it up a notch. The upcoming "Summit White" colorway promises a fresh, clean look. It features a pristine white upper, which combines suede and canvas for style and durability. The iconic Swoosh is elegantly embroidered on the sides. Comfort is a top priority with a Zoom Air unit in the sock liner, providing responsive cushioning during skate sessions.

The herringbone outsole offers superior traction for perfect grip on the board. In terms of style, the Janoski OG+ "Summit White" is versatile, easily transitioning from the skate park to casual wear. Its classic design has made it a staple among skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Whether you're tearing up the streets or simply looking for a stylish, comfortable pair of sneakers, the Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ "Summit White" is set to be a standout choice for both performance and style.

"Summit White" Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean white midsole that features a black strip around. A cream leather constructs the base of the sneakers, and the shoes feature a black Nike Swoosh on the sides. Cream laces complete the design, and Stefan Janoski's branding is located on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are engineered for skateboarding. They feature a clean colorway that incorporates light tones throughout.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ “Summit White” is going to drop sometime in Spring 2024. Also, we can expect this pair to have a retail price of $95 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

