Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White “Varsity Maize” Gets Release Date

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid is a classic sneaker. It's a mid-top version of the original Air Force 1. The shoe has a simple and timeless design. It features a sturdy leather upper and a comfortable fit. The ankle strap provides extra support. The Air-Sole unit in the sole offers cushioning for all-day comfort. It comes in various colorways, making it easy to match with any outfit. The Air Force 1 Mid is famous for its iconic style and versatility, suitable for casual and sporty looks. It's a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion lovers.

The Off-White x Nike collaborations began with the original "The Ten" collection. Those sneakers have since become some of the most iconic and have resold for wild amounts. The collaboration is still alive, and Off-White x Nike is taking on the Nike Air Force 1 Mid. We saw the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green” earlier this year. Now we are getting a new colorway, called "Varsity Maize," releasing later this year. These sneakers definitely aren't traditional, but they carry the weight of a legendary collaboration.

"Varsity Maize" Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

The sneakers feature a rubber sole with prominent traction spikes. The sneakers also feature a white midsole with an air bubble under the heel. The uppers are constructed from a white leather base with yellow leather overlays. Yellow laces are present but criss-cross white laces add another design detail. The usual Off-White details, such as the hangtag and black writing on the uppers are present. Also, a Grim Reaper logo can be found on the sides, with more branding on the insoles.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White “Varsity Maize” is going to drop on November 25th. Also, we can expect this pair to have a retail price of $205 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

