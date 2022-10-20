If you are a fan of Halloween, then you will be getting some interesting sneaker models, very soon. This is a great time for sneaker brands to flex their design chops as Halloween is a time in which people like to dress up and get spooky. Of course, Nike is always a huge fixture throughout Halloween. Earlier today, we showed off their Halloween-themed Nike Dunk Low. Now, we have the Nike Air Force 1 Mid, of the same name.

As you can see from the official images below, this shoe is mostly covered in black, with some unique reflective details throughout. This is a neutral color scheme that works well in the Fall, albeit it doesn’t scream Halloween at first glance. Either way, this is a unique offering within the Air Force 1 Mid library, and we’re sure more Halloween shoes are on the way.

For those of you out there who like these and want to cop a pair, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, October 27th for a price of $150 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. Also, keep it locked to HotNewHipHop for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

