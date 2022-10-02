Halloween 2022
- StreetwearCardi B's Sexy Marge Simpson Halloween Costume May Result In Legal ActionItalian pop artist alesXandro Palombo is said to have first created the look back in 2013.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Don Matching Halloween Looks With Stormi & SonThe mother of two has been accused of photoshopping photos of her other festive looks.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNick Cannon & Ex-GF Jessica White Spend Halloween Partying At A Strip ClubThe 42-year-old dressed as a creepy clown for his big night out on the town with the model.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearNicki Minaj & Cardi B Solidify Themselves As Halloween Queens With Iconic CostumesLooks like Bardi may have done some of her brainstorming with Lizzo this year.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Trends After Making Fun Of Paul Pelosi With Halloween Costume Post"What joy is there mocking the beating of an 82-year-old man?" one Instagram user pondered after seeing DTJ's post.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMGK & Megan Fox Hit With Backlash Over Controversial Christian CostumesThe often-provocative couple’s 2022 Halloween looks prove that they’re not afraid to turn heads.By Balen Mautone
- RelationshipsBillie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford's Couples Costume Has Some Fans Stirred UpThe 20-year-old singer trolled her critics with a baby/old man costume alongside her rumoured boyfriend.By Balen Mautone
- StreetwearHalloween 2022: Diddy, Quavo, & Tyga Take Home Award For Creepiest CostumesThe stars have been stepping out in style all weekend long. Who had your favourite costume?By Hayley Hynes
- GramDiddy Nearly Comes To Blows With "Power" Actor Michael J. Ferguson In Joker CostumeMichael J Ferguson says it's "all love" after his heated run-in with Diddy. By Aron A.
- StreetwearLori Harvey Recreates Iconic Beyoncé Looks For HalloweenThe 25-year-old model performed some of Queen B's dance moves from her 2009 hit, "Me, Myself and I" on her IG feed.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDiddy Expertly Channels Heath Ledger's Joker For His Halloweekend FestivitiesTyler, The Creator linked up with Puff and was quick to praise him on his costume's incredible detail.By Hayley Hynes
- GramLizzo Dresses Up As Chrisean Rock For HalloweenLizzo clapped back at haters who judged her costume choice.By Lawrencia Grose
- SneakersNike Air Force 1 Mid "Halloween" Revealed: PhotosHalloween-themed sneakers are starting to rollout.By Alexander Cole
- TVMother Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Calls Halloween Costumes Of The Killer "Triggering"The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims isn't happy about people planning to dress up as the killer for Halloween.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With "Hocus Pocus 2" Halloween Date NightIf there's one thing MTS loves, it's Halloween.By Hayley Hynes