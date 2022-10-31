Donald Trump Jr. Trends After Making Fun Of Paul Pelosi With Halloween Costume Post
“What joy is there mocking the beating of an 82-year-old man?” one Instagram user pondered after seeing DTJ’s post.
Of the many news stories that broke this past weekend, arguably one of the most unexpected was the Friday (October 28) night attack on Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi.
As The Guardian reports, the elderly man’s condition has been confirmed as stable in the days since the incident, although he was hurt severely enough to have to spend some time in the hospital. While many have been sending their condolences to the Pelosis, Donald Trump Jr. has instead been using his social media platform to poke fun at the chilling break-in.
On Monday (October 31), DTJ reposted a meme which reads “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready” above a photo of a hammer laid on top of men’s underwear. “OMG. The internet remains undefeated,” he wrote in the caption.
Though many were quick to critique his controversial post, the younger Trump went on to upload another image, this one an image of South Park characters reenacting a baseless (and homophobic) conspiracy theory about what was “actually” happening at the time of the assault.
“Dear fact checkers,” he captioned the second since-deleted post. “This has nothing at all to do with anything going on in the news and simply posting a cartoon of what appears to be an altered South Park scene.”
While the posts have since disappeared from Trump Jr.’s feed, social media continues to wage war against him for so flippantly poking fun at the pain of a senior citizen.
“Donald Trump Jr ought to seek rehab and get off social media,” one tweet suggested. Another added, “Donald Trump Jr. sinks unfathomably low to win his father’s approval; an approval which will never come.”
Check out more reactions to the eyebrow-raising upload from the 44-year-old below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.
