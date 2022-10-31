Of the many news stories that broke this past weekend, arguably one of the most unexpected was the Friday (October 28) night attack on Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi.

As The Guardian reports, the elderly man’s condition has been confirmed as stable in the days since the incident, although he was hurt severely enough to have to spend some time in the hospital. While many have been sending their condolences to the Pelosis, Donald Trump Jr. has instead been using his social media platform to poke fun at the chilling break-in.

On Monday (October 31), DTJ reposted a meme which reads “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready” above a photo of a hammer laid on top of men’s underwear. “OMG. The internet remains undefeated,” he wrote in the caption.

Though many were quick to critique his controversial post, the younger Trump went on to upload another image, this one an image of South Park characters reenacting a baseless (and homophobic) conspiracy theory about what was “actually” happening at the time of the assault.

“Dear fact checkers,” he captioned the second since-deleted post. “This has nothing at all to do with anything going on in the news and simply posting a cartoon of what appears to be an altered South Park scene.”

While the posts have since disappeared from Trump Jr.’s feed, social media continues to wage war against him for so flippantly poking fun at the pain of a senior citizen.

“Donald Trump Jr ought to seek rehab and get off social media,” one tweet suggested. Another added, “Donald Trump Jr. sinks unfathomably low to win his father’s approval; an approval which will never come.”

Donald Trump Jr.’s reaction to Paul Pelosi’s attack shows exactly how low we have sunk — Sempels Leon (@SempelsLeon) October 31, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. Is a pathetic POS!!! — Larry F (@Brooklynguy) October 31, 2022

pic.twitter.com/IUSsFdIH3p — Lori “Marked Safe from the FBI” Libbey (@LoriGilpatrick) October 31, 2022

Donald Trump Jr ought to seek rehab and get off social media. https://t.co/61GZ28tMj7 — Mz. Cabibi (@SoulofDemocracy) October 31, 2022

Donald Trump, Jr. should be banned from all social media and public spaces. — (((Bodhisattva))) 🎼🏫🩸🦷🇺🇦☮️ (@Bodhizen) October 31, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. Is a vile, disgusting piece of sh*t like his psycho dad. To make fun of an attack on a 82 year old man, Pelosi is beyond words. Just shows the evilness in that family. #VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy 💙💙 — Just me 🇺🇸 🇺🇦🌊 (@lbgirl13) October 31, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. is a pile of 💩💩💩💩 for making a joke about what happened to Mr.Paul Pelosi. You know one day something gonna happen to you or your low-life father!! — keena moore (@keenamoore6) October 31, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. sinks unfathomably low to win his father's approval; an approval which will never come. https://t.co/jWdk4uPoAr — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) October 31, 2022

@elonmusk BAN DONALD TRUMP JR!!!!!! https://t.co/uF0uFMgQDa — Sis VOTE BLUE 🌊🌊🌊 🚫DM or be Blocked! (@SisterLove444) October 31, 2022

Absolutely no one:



Donald Trump Jr: "Haha! A senior citizen was assaulted and almost murdered. What a loser!" pic.twitter.com/hTex2MwmPu — Bobby B – 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@RudeBoyNYK) October 31, 2022

