clowned
- ViralMachine Gun Kelly On Fans Clowning His F1 Interview: "I Hate Being In Public"In the virally awkward clip, many and thought the rap and pop-punk artist came off as rude and disinterested, which he came forward to explain.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralRich The Kid's Halloween Costume Clowned For Bizarre Vampire Look: Fans ReactThe Queens-born MC seemed to go for a cold bloodsucker vibe, but on top of dressing like Carti, he didn't go all the way with his fit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Clowned By Busta Rhymes For "Fart" Move, They Joke About Who's BetterNo matter who's the better performer, it's clear that both are having a ball with each other on "The Final Lap" tour.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeOffset Reacts To Kenneth Petty's Stakeout VideoSet doesn't seem too concerned with Kenneth's attempts to intimidate him.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAsian Doll Blasts People Rapping At Age 30 Or OlderThere are plenty of examples that discredit this bias, but it's an understandable point of view.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFinesse2tymes Claims To Be 50 Cent, Yo Gotti & Gucci Mane Hybrid, Fans Troll HimPeople seemed to care more about the quality implications of this instead of Finesse's style, which is clearly what he meant.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearDrake's New Hair Misses The Mark: "He Never Beating Them Allegations"The pink clips are getting Drizzy clowned just as much as his pink manicure did earlier this summer.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLil Meech Clowned By Homies For Showing Love To Summer Walker On FaceTime: WatchIt seems Meech's friends are feeling envious of his newfound romance.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearWebbie Responds To People Clowning His Latest OutfitThe rapper donned a crop top, oversized top hat, and fur coat in what appears to be a photoshoot- and he wasn't happy with fans disrespecting him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralFans Clown Gunna For All His Anti-Snitching BarsAfter a fan compiled all the times he said he'd never snitch, social media had a field day looking back at false promises.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralJordin Sparks Gets Clowned By Social Media For National Anthem PerformanceWhile people poked fun at the performance, many said that she doesn't deserve the same criticism as Fergie's infamous performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface Clowned For Struggling To DeadliftPersonal trainer and podcaster Bradley Martin helped him and his girlfriend Chrisean get their strength up, and he did comically well.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearFivio Foreign Clowned For Wearing Viral MSCHF Red BootsIf that description doesn't ring a bell, check out people reacting to Fivio's new kicks and you'll recognize them instantly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate Human Trafficking Allegations Have Twitter Ridiculing HimThe controversial figure and his brother were allegedly linked to the kidnapping of two women.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralRoc Nation Trends On Twitter As Users Poke Fun At Tory Lanez's Dad"My stomach hurts... Roc Nation will pay," one person joked on social media.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeTwitter Clowns Lucky Daye Over BBL Comments: "This Is [A] Wild Thing To Say"Users weren't happy to see the R&B artist posting about tracking the women who get cosmetic procedures on his dime.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Trends After Making Fun Of Paul Pelosi With Halloween Costume Post"What joy is there mocking the beating of an 82-year-old man?" one Instagram user pondered after seeing DTJ's post.By Hayley Hynes