50 Cent Clowned By Busta Rhymes For “Fart” Move, They Joke About Who’s Better

The Final Lap tour is experiencing some friendly competition between two of its biggest stars on its trek. Moreover, 50 Cent is obviously the main attraction promotionally, but don't let that downplay the amazing performances that Busta Rhymes is putting on. During a recent interview, Fif remarked how he's still a better performer than his fellow New York MC, which evidently prompted some back-and-forth clowning. After all, the G-Unit mogul had already made fun of the "Gimme Some More" spitter's NSFW dance moves onstage. Now, albeit to a lesser degree, he's returning the favor with his own lewd criticism.

In a reposted video shared to Instagram, Busta Rhymes included a clip of 50 Cent saying he's better than him. Right after, he played a snippet of 50 moving his hand up and down during a performance, which Busta labeled "the fart fan." "Ayo Fif, I ain’t gonna lie, I’ma give it up to you,” his message kicked off. “The production on your show? Incredible. Lights show? Incredible. The dancers? Incredible. The outfit changes? Incredible. Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda coordination? Incredible. Significant improvements since the way you used to perform back in the day.

Busta Rhymes Calls 50 Cent Out For "Fanning The Fart"

"But if you think doing this s**t all night looking like you fanning a fart is a better performance than Busta Rhymes, you out your rabid a** mind!" the 51-year-old went on. "Keep fanning the fart! Ayo Fif, I ain’t gonna front. I definitely gotta say thank you for bringing us out on The Final Lap Tour. This s**t has been an incredible experience and we ’bout to take it overseas and f**k the whole planet up. But I do wanna say to the whole planet: this is the biggest tour in the whole f***ing globe, let’s be clear. 50, congratulations on The Final Lap tour. Let’s keep it going, king. Salute."

Meanwhile, this is what the business extraordinaire had to say about comparing their performances. "I do his s**t better than him," he jested. "He better not play with me! I will f**k around and perform Busta Rhymes’ show! If you ever thought that Busta Rhymes was better than me, you cr*zy! You cr*zy, man! You just looking at this s**t the wrong way." For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes, keep checking in with HNHH.

