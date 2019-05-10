fart
- Music VideosIce Spice Hits The 305 For "Think U The S**t (Fart)": Watch The Music VideoThe rollout's finally over for this flatulent banger, and it proves once again how the Bronx MC makes singles feel like projects.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Clowned By Busta Rhymes For "Fart" Move, They Joke About Who's BetterNo matter who's the better performer, it's clear that both are having a ball with each other on "The Final Lap" tour.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red Calls Out Woman Who Farted Near Her At The 2023 BET AwardsThe St. Louis native did not appreciate the gesture: "Don't ever disrespect a queen."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNLE Choppa Reacts To Lil Durk's Strangest Lyric On New Album: "This Is Not OK"Lil Durk says that his farts smell like Percs and lean on his new song, "Shootout @ My Crib."By Alex Zidel
- SportsWill Smith Rips A Loud Fart During Workout With The DolphinsWill Smith ripped a brutal fart during a workout with the Dolphins.By Cole Blake
- MoviesTom Holland Says He Farted On Zendaya While Filming "Spider-Man: No Way Home"Tom Holland says he farted on Zendaya while filming "Spider-Man: No Way Home."By Cole Blake
- AnticsWendy Williams Faces Instant Karma Over Kim Kardashian & Kanye West RumorsWendy Williams was spreading messy rumors about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian when she accidentally let out a burp and a fart. Karma?By Alex Zidel
- SportsLeBron James Goes Full Dad Mode With Bizarre Fart AnalogyLeBron James is getting philosophical now.By Alexander Cole
- TVWendy Williams Denies Letting Out Loud Fart On Air, Offers Alternate ExplanationWendy Williams speaks on FartGate: "I have never farted once on this show."By Alex Zidel
- RandomWendy Williams Farted On Live TV & Summer Walker Can't Contain HerselfWendy Williams is being dragged to the bathroom after allegedly farting on her show.By Alex Zidel
- ViralCongressman Eric Swalwell Appears To Fart On Live TV: WatchWith no shame at all, watch Congressman Eric Swalwell let one rip live on television.By Kevin Goddard
- RandomLeBron James Lets Out Massive Fart Before Lakers Game: WatchLakers' star LeBron James hilariously lets one out on camera.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAntonio Brown Reveals Texts Proving Doctor Bragged About Being Farted OnBrown isn't shy to share his text messages.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJalen Rose Believes Paul Pierce Has A Serious Farting ProblemPaul Pierce's hot takes aren't the only thing that stinks.By Alexander Cole