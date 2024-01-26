Ice Spice Hits The 305 For "Think U The S**t (Fart)": Watch The Music Video

Ice Spice's new single "Think U The S**t (Fart)" was turning listeners up before it ever officially dropped, so what better way to solidify that splash with some visuals in the 305? Moreover, she just dropped her official music video for the song, featuring the Bronx rapper and her entourage (including producer RIOTUSA) in Miami. They ride jet skis, party with locals, ride around in expensive cars, hit up some delis and small stores, and of course, shake it for the cam'. It's overall a really fun watch that sees her enjoying herself just as much as fans are as they take a look. Few music videos can ever really reach that connection, so props to Spice and the whole cabinet for prioritizing a good time.

While these folks were up in South Beach, some fans think that this new track will send shockwaves deep within Atlanta. Sadly, no femcee's success is complete without fanbases, media, and competitive spirits consistently pitting them against one of their peers. Folks think that Ice Spice sent a not-so-subliminal shot at Latto on "Think U The S**t (Fart)," who sparked beef rumors in the past. "I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up, she all on the floor, told her get up," she raps on the cut, an apparent reference to the 777 hitmaker's "Put It On Da Floor."

Read More: Ice Spice Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Ice Spice's "Think U The S**t (Fart)" Music Video: Watch

Regardless of whether there's any real basis there, perhaps this fiery and combative spirit is something needed in hip-hop right now, even if they might base things on personal matters rather than actual skill. Nevertheless, it's not the only aspect of the 24-year-old's life that folks are clawing to get a glimpse into. Her upcoming Super Bowl commercial might reveal her ex, teases suggest, but don't keep your hopes too high. Still, as Ice Spice enters what will probably be another big year for her, we're sure that we will get other peeps behind the curtain.

Meanwhile, if complete secrecy keeps pumping out hits like "Think U The S**t (Fart)," then we're happy to stay in the dark. If nothing else, hopefully people stay most interested in the art for their own personal sake -– and for Ice Spice's. We're sure she doesn't plan on having to address pregnancy rumors just for the whims of the Internet. Check out the music video above and stay posted on HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Read More: Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Ice Spice, And More To Perform At Fanatics Super Bowl Party