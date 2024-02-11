2024
- MusicScHoolboy Q Unveils "Blue Lips" Tracklist & FeaturesFolks may recognize one of tHe names on Here tHanks to tHe West Coast MC's previous praise of it, and tHere's a lot more Heat coming.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRiTchie Drops New Single "Dizzy" With Amine Ahead Of His First Solo Album: StreamThe By Storm lyricist, formerly of Injury Reserve, tapped a fellow top-tier spitter for this creative, critical... and yes, dizzying record.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSematary Returns To His Distorted Trap Realm On New Single "Headlights": StreamIn contrast to his last single "Wendigo," the Haunted Mound leader is refreshing his old style after diverting into rock songwriting and production.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearBianca Censori Joins Kanye West At Milan Fashion Week With Risque OutfitWell, maybe it's not completely new, because just like with countless other fits, the Yeezy architect raised eyebrows with her style.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ReviewsYeat "2093" Album ReviewOver the past few years, people have doubted whether Yeat is the future of rap. This industrial, misanthropic, and hard-hitting LP silences all opposition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Wins At The 2024 People's Choice Awards With New Artist Of The YearThe Bronx hitmaker also won "Collaboration of the Year" thanks to her Nicki Minaj team-up "Barbie World."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsCochise Keeps Perfecting Hype Ear Candy With New Single "YOSHIMITSU": StreamThe Florida MC has carved out his definitive style for a couple of years now, and since he keeps acing these tests, we stay raging.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsQuadeca & Kevin Abstract Craft Grand & Tender Magic On New Single "TEXAS BLUE": StreamTwo incredible hip-hop creatives reached into folk, alternative rock, chamber pop, and more for a sweet, warm hug of a track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFugees Reunion Tour Will Continue In 2024, Wyclef Jean ClaimsThe Haitian legend also teased a lot of new collaborations with Lil Wayne, so it looks like this will be a big year for fans of the trio.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicVince Staples Previews ScHoolboy Q's New Album With High PraiseThe two West Coast MCs have long admired each other's work, so it's no surprise that they continue to support each other's endeavors.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsYeat & Drake Team Up Again On New Single "As We Speak": StreamJust hours after dropping his new album "2093," the Portland MC tapped The Boy again for another wild and creative collab.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYeat "2093": 5 Things We Want To See From His Next AlbumIs this the Portland rage exponent's last chance to make it big? If it is, we hope these elements and many more make it a truly special album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Accused Of Satanic Hand Signals At The Super Bowl By Conspiracy TheoristsWhen will fear of Satan stop painting every little thing that artists do in a reprehensible light? For some folks, it's a never-ending battle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsHomeboy Sandman Is Flowing "Real Good" On New Single: StreamThe Queens MC comes through with all the creativity and skill he's known for, paired with an unconventionally bouncy instrumental.By Gabriel Bras Nevares