The Alchemist Makes Fans Drop To Their Knees After Teasing Even More Music In 2024

Al, you've blessed us enough!

The Alchemist already dropped three new albums, he produced for some of the best rappers in the game, and his instrumental landed on the scariest diss track of all time in 2024. What else can he do this year? Well, what Uncle Al knows best: Keeping his foot on the gas. Moreover, fans are incredibly excited for the possibility of something more from the legendary producer this year after his recent tweet on Thursday (November 28). "The year isn't over," he tweeted quite ominously and promisingly, even though we and other fans might be delusional in thinking that he's talking about more new music.

Still, The Alchemist is incredibly prolific, so we wouldn't be surprised if he has more music to drop this year, another music video, some merch rollout, or another big endeavor that he's excited to announce. After all, he dropped Black & Whites with Hit-Boy and Big Hit, Heads I Win, Tails You Lose with Oh No as Gangrene, and The Genuine Articulate. Plus, the California native's eerie piano beat on Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "meet the grahams" was hip-hop fans' most played song this year... if Spotify Wrapped did a "Songs That Showed Up In Your Nightmares" edition, that is. Or "Wildest Dreams" if you're an OVO hater, I guess.

The Alchemist Says "The Year Isn't Over"

Jokes aside, we have no idea what The Alchemist meant with this new tweet, and we all know that he's not exactly the most serious person on his Twitter page. Nevertheless, we do know that he apparently has a collab album on the way with Big Sean, so there is definitely something coming eventually. If this is all wishful thinking, though, it would be ridiculous for us to complain when we already got so much quality.

However, it turns out that maybe we should absolutely take The Alchemist's word here, since he proved that he's a bit of a prophet. He guessed earlier this year that Kendrick Lamar would drop an album in 2024, and we were all surprised by GNX's release. Sure, there's a whole lot of people that guessed this too, but we'd never say no to new Al, so we're just trying to manifest without rushing greatness.

