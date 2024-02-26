The Alchemist Teases J. Cole Collab

One of the best Twitter pastimes for any hip-hop head is whenever The Alchemist hosts open Q&As with fans on the platform. Not only does he get pretty funny with a lot of his responses, but he could actually manifest some big collaborations. For example, the producer linked up with Kid Cudi after tweeting at each other about a potential joint album. As such, his most recent response as a part of these fan back-and-forths has Dreamville stans particularly hyped. On Saturday (February 24), the California legend responded to a fan asking about a J. Cole collab with zipped-up mouth emojis.

As such, it stands to reason that he can't say too much yet, but that they're probably working on something together as we speak. Fans wonder whether The Alchemist will provide production on J. Cole highly anticipated upcoming album, The Fall Off, or perhaps another team-up. After all, when the former produced and the latter featured on Benny The Butcher's "Johnny P's Caddy," they all crafted one of the best hip-hop songs of the decade so far. Given that Benny and Cole have a really tight relationship following this, it's likely that Uncle Al also has a lot of love for the North Carolina MC.

J. Cole Collab Might Be On The Way, The Alchemist Suggests

Of course, this also follows J. Cole's own teases and build-up to The Fall Off while on his tour with Drake, which he ramped up recently. Furthermore, if you didn't catch it, he dropped a Smack DVD-style vlog including studio sessions, a new song tease, and some other antics. As such, fans can't wait for the "Kevin's Heart" lyricist to provide even more details and information about his next moves, but they'll be patient for them. After all, he's one of the few MCs today that can prove his dominance through guest verses and longevity without having to drop every year.

Meanwhile, as for the Alfredo producer, a new leak surfaced of a collaboration between him, Kanye West, and Freddie Gibbs. Unsurprisingly, fans are loving how it sounds, and they hope they'll get to hear it in some form in the future. But with this new tease in mind, they won't have to wait long either way for some great new music. For the latest news and updates on The Alchemist and J. Cole, log back into HNHH.

