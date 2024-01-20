Kid Cudi Dismisses Retiring, The Alchemist Links With Him After Joint Album Talk

Kid Cudi is really manifesting all of his wishes within the creative world, because he recently linked up with The Alchemist for a studio session. Of course, the two previously worked together about 15 years ago, but Cudi had tweeted last year how he wanted to do a full album with the legendary producer. Uncle Al responded with enthusiasm, and it looks like those wishes are coming to fruition. Moreover, fans can't wait to hear what the two could craft together, even if they don't make a full project. What's more is that this excitement ramped up thanks to the Cleveland creative walking back his retirement announcement from last year.

Furthermore, Kid Cudi expressed as such during an interview with Zane Lowe discussing his new album INSANO, his creative path, and so much more. "I was kind of out of it," he remarked concerning his commitment to hanging it up. "I was just in this place where I was thinking about my future. It just didn’t seem like there was really an appetite for my music in the ways that it used to be.

Kid Cudi & The Alchemist Cooking Up In The Studio

"I finally got through that whole retirement thing because I talked to my friend Brian," Kid Cudi went on. "The world knows him as KAWS. He was like, ‘Hey man, I don’t mean to get in your business, but I think that you should rethink this retirement thing. I think you could be around for a long time.’ And to see Brian come to me real, like -– and he’s never approached me about my music or talked to me about my music ever before -– it hit me in a different way. And literally after that message, I was like, s**t man, he’s right. I’m just getting warm."

Meanwhile, elsewhere during this conversation, the two briefly touched down on his beef with Lupe Fiasco. Given the Chicago rapper's response to all this, it seems unlikely that this rift will heal anytime soon, which is unfortunate for fans of both. Regardless, it's still exciting to see where Mr. Rager will go from here, and how he continues to become happier, healthier, and more at peace throughout his endeavors. Stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi and The Alchemist.

