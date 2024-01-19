Kid Cudi Details The Origin Of Lupe Fiasco Beef: "I Sensed Something In The Universe"

According to Zane Lowe, this version of Kid Cudi is "a reenergized Cudi." That comes from the legendary interviewer's latest sit-down with Cleveland's very own Mr. Rager. The 39-year-old multi-talent just dropped his 11th project INSANO on January 12. It looks to be another top 10-worthy release on the Billboard Hot 200 with nearly 50,000 copies sold. While the LP was the main reason for Lowe to chat with Cudi. However, there was another interesting nugget that the two spoke about. The hitmaker revealed how he and Lupe Fiasco's dislike for one another started.

HipHopDX highlighted that it all began in 2008. Before Cudi got his music career going, he was an employee at the BAPE store in New York. Lupe Fiasco happened to be shopping there one day and his co-workers were juiced to see him. The opposite could be said about Cudi. "[I] Stayed down the stairs, waited until he left. [My colleagues] were like, 'What you down here for?'" He explained, "'Yo bro, if I get famous one day, I don’t ever want this n**** saying like, 'He sold me clothes. You my son!' We can’t have that!'”

Kid Cudi Says It Began At His BAPE Store Gig

Sure enough, his hunch was correct. Even though Cudi avoided that interaction, Lupe still has it out for him. "I was right, I was onto something. I sensed something in the universe." Things began to escalate in 2014 when they went back and forth on Twitter over Lupe charging fans $500 for a personalized verse. Cudi then called that out for seeming "a bit sketch," according to HipHopDX. If you would like to fast-forward to that portion of the interview, start watching around the 34:50 mark.

