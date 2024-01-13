21 Savage & Kid Cudi Hit Hard On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Now we're talking; the second week of 2023 held so many amazing albums, singles, and everything in between for hip-hop. As such, we have a stacked and pretty hefty Fire Emoji playlist update rounding up the best of the best this week, so strap in. First up are two massive albums from two beloved creatives in the game right now: Kid Cudi's INSANO and 21 Savage's american dream. As for the former, we'd recommend "WOW" with A$AP Rocky and "GET OFF ME" with Travis Scott as particular highlights. In fact, La Flame returns on the standout "née-nah" with Metro Boomin off 21's aforementioned album, which also includes amazing cuts like "pop ur s**t" with Young Thug and Metro, plus the murderous "redrum."

Furthermore, let's switch things up on Fire Emoji and talk about some true lyrical killers, some of which switched things up. For example, Joey Bada$$ teamed up with Lyrical Lemonade, Gus Dapperton, and Lil Yachty for "Fallout." Not only that, but if you're looking for some Griselda-related vibes this week, look no further than Benny The Butcher's new single "BRON." Along that same vein, Boldy James and Nicholas Craven just dropped an excellent album, Penalty of Leadership, on which "Formal Invite" is a stunning opener.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Meanwhile, Fire Emoji also brings us hot new tracks from rising artists, such as TiaCorine and Luh Tyler's new cut, "Yung Joc." In addition, That Mexican OT continues his prolific streak with the single "02.02.99," furthering his blend of many Southern rap styles. We included Paris Texas and Kenny Mason's 2023 cut "DnD" on our update to prepare you for their newest collaboration, "Big Bank," which dropped this week. That also features Billy Lemos and is connected to Pigeons & Planes and Big A** Kids' See You Next Year collective.

Rounding our list out, we wanted to shoutout Doja Cat, Kodak Black, Adekunle Gold, and Jeymes Samuel for "JEEZU" off of The Book Of Clarence's soundtrack. Lil Tjay also dropped a single this week titled "Told Ya," and Kevin Gates came through with the song "Birds Calling." Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji release this week was– and what we missed, too. Check out the playlist above and, as always, stick around on HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

