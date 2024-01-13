Lil Tjay "Told Ya" He Would Make It One Day On New Single

There are rappers who like to push their boundaries and others who like to stay in the familiar lane. Both approaches have their pros and cons, that is obvious. If an artist likes to continue to build on their existing sound and improve on it, that is more than respectable. However, some can come across content, and for listeners that can get stale. Lil Tjay is a talented guy, no doubt about it.

But, this new single "Told Ya" feels too familiar. The message and lyrics are solid as usual. On the production side, it sounds agreeable. However, it is something you will hear in a lot of rap songs today. Again, it is not bad by any means. It is just okay at the end of the day for us.

Listen To "Told Ya" By Lil Tjay

Fans underneath the comments section of the music video for "Told Ya" are loving it though. One says, "I love you Lil Tjay. Your music gives me so much joy and chills for real dawg... thanks for making timeless music brr." Another adds, "I can't stop playing this on repeat. It puts me in a good mood. Hats off to the singer for creating something so uplifting. You've truly showcased your skills and produced something truly remarkable." It is good to see the support for Tjay. We wish him success moving forward. Go stream "Told Ya" now.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Told Ya," by Lil Tjay? Is this the best track that he has come out with so far in recent memory, why or why not? Is Tjay starting to lose some staying power in hip-hop? Do you think an album is going to come from him later this year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Lil Tjay. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Told y'all n****s a million times, "I'm gon' make it"

Pull up, Bentley truck and it's mine, it's not basic

Hoes see the jewelry, it shine, and get naked

How you say you true to your grind with no patience?

Demons really stuck on my mind, that's what I'm facin'

I know that I'm one of a kind, no correlation

