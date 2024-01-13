Travis Scott Concert Reportedly Damages Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup

A January 9 Travis Scott concert in Montreal reportedly went so hard that it damaged a Stanley Cup trophy displayed at the venue. According to Bell Center security, Scott's recent show knocked three of the Canadiens' 24 trophies off their displays. Later, fans noted that the 1923-24 trophy had been removed entirely, with security stating that it had been "damaged" and had been removed for repairs.

Scott is yet to respond to the reports of the trophy damage. There are eight stops left on his Circus Maximus Tour, which has been ongoing since October 2023. Penn State, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Chicago, Columbus, Miami, and Orlando will also host tour stops across the rest of January. However, the tour will end with a February 3 show in St. Louis. Originally, the tour would have ended in Orlando. However, the January 3 show in St. Louis was rescheduled to the end of the tour.

Travis Scott Rolling Loud Air Jordans Sell for $9760

Meanwhile, a pair of Air Jordans that Scott gave to a fan during Rolling Loud Germany recently sold for nearly $10,000 at auction. The shoes were sold through Goldin Auctions for $9760 after a 29-bid auction in December 2023. This saw the lot fall just shy of the $10,000 estimate Goldin had given it. Scott had gifted the shoes to an Egyptian fan after bringing the man up on stage. It was one of several impromptu clothing giveaways Scott did in his pre-Utopia festival circuit.

As mentioned, it wasn't the first time that Scott gave away his shoes over the summer. Earlier in July, at Longitude Festival in Dublin, Scott got up close and personal with the throbbing mass of fans at the barricade. Picking out one fan in particular, Scott began to rap back and forth with the fan, who eagerly responded. The back-and-forth continued, with Scott getting more and more hyped up about the interaction. When the verse ended, Scott pulled off his shirt, an unreleased Utopia merch item, as well as his Air Jordans. Fighting back the sea of grabbing hands, Scott handed the items to the fan he had rapped with.

