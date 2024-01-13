Travis Scott Previews New Song At "Circus Maximus" Afterparty

Travis Scott dropped a short snippet of a new song during an afterparty during his Circus Maximus Tour. The track had a slow, laid-back beat. Furthermore, it appeared to incorporate a sample of an eagle screech into the track before the vocals began. At this time, no other details about the song are available.

There are eight stops left on his Circus Maximus Tour, which has been ongoing since October 2023. Penn State, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Chicago, Columbus, Miami, and Orlando will also host tour stops across the rest of January. However, the tour will end with a February 3 show in St. Louis. Originally, the tour would have ended in Orlando. However, the January 3 show in St. Louis was rescheduled to the end of the tour.

Read More: Travis Scott Teases JackBoys 2 Brings Out 21 Savage In Atlanta

Travis Scott Rolling Loud Air Jordans Sell for $9760

Meanwhile, a pair of Air Jordans that Scott gave to a fan during Rolling Loud Germany recently sold for nearly $10,000 at auction. The shoes were sold through Goldin Auctions for $9760 after a 29-bid auction in December 2023. This saw the lot fall just shy of the $10,000 estimate Goldin had given it. Scott had gifted the shoes to an Egyptian fan after bringing the man up on stage. It was one of several impromptu clothing giveaways Scott did in his pre-Utopia festival circuit.

As mentioned, it wasn't the first time that Scott gave away his shoes over the summer. Earlier in July, at Longitude Festival in Dublin, Scott got up close and personal with the throbbing mass of fans at the barricade. Picking out one fan in particular, Scott began to rap back and forth with the fan, who eagerly responded. The back-and-forth continued, with Scott getting more and more hyped up about the interaction. When the verse ended, Scott pulled off his shirt, an unreleased Utopia merch item, as well as his Air Jordans. Fighting back the sea of grabbing hands, Scott handed the items to the fan he had rapped with.

Read More: Travis Scott's Drink Explodes After Being Hit By Loose Ball At Knicks-Nets: Watch

[via]