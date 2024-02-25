"UTOPIA" Goes Double Platinum, Fans Question How Travis Scott Lost To Killer Mike At The Grammys

UTOPIA is officially a double platinum album. The project absolutely stacked with features spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Album 200 and still sits at No. 17 on the most recent chart. It was only a matter of time before the album hit that next vaunted certification mark.

However, the news has spawned some discontent amongst Scott's loyal fanbase. In the comments of social media posts announcing the news, fans lamented that somehow, UTOPIA still lost the "Best Rap Album" Grammy to Killer Mike's Michael. While very well-regarded, and obviously considered Grammy-worthy, Michael peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard chart. Do you think UTOPIA deserved the Grammy over Killer Mike? Let us know in the comments.

Travis Scott Rolling Loud Air Jordans Sell for $9760

Meanwhile, a pair of Air Jordans that Scott gave to a fan during Rolling Loud Germany recently sold for nearly $10,000 at auction. The shoes were sold through Goldin Auctions for $9760 after a 29-bid auction in December 2023. This saw the lot fall just shy of the $10,000 estimate Goldin had given it. Scott had gifted the shoes to an Egyptian fan after bringing the man up on stage. It was one of several impromptu clothing giveaways Scott did in his pre-Utopia festival circuit.

As mentioned, it wasn't the first time that Scott gave away his shoes over the summer. Earlier in July, at Longitude Festival in Dublin, Scott got up close and personal with the throbbing mass of fans at the barricade. Picking out one fan in particular, Scott began to rap back and forth with the fan, who eagerly responded. The back-and-forth continued, with Scott getting more and more hyped up about the interaction. When the verse ended, Scott pulled off his shirt, an unreleased Utopia merch item, as well as his Air Jordans. Fighting back the sea of grabbing hands, Scott handed the items to the fan he had rapped with.

