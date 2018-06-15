double platinum
- Music"UTOPIA" Goes Double Platinum, Fans Question How Travis Scott Lost To Killer Mike At The GrammysFans are still arguing that Scott was "robbed".By Ben Mock
- MusicWhat Is Ice Cube's Best-Selling Album?Uncover the success of Ice Cube's "The Predator" album, delving into its sales, chart-topping singles, and influence within his remarkable discography.By Axl Banks
- MusicPolo G Reaches This Historic Sales Milestone With All Of His AlbumsThe Chicago MC became the only rapper in history so far to have all of his albums reach this level.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Celebrates Going Double-Platinum With "Super Freaky Girl"Another milestone for Nicki.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture"Super Freaky Girl" Goes Double Platinum, Nicki Minaj CelebratesThe Queen of Rap delivered the single last August, and its since gone on to become one of her most popular releases.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersLil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" Reaches Double Platinum StatusLil Baby's Grammy-nominated protest anthem is now a multi-platinum single.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Hoodie SZN" Goes Double PlatinumA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's second studio album "Hoodie SZN" has officially reached double-platinum status.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersPop Smoke's "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon" Is Now Double PlatinumPop Smoke's debut album continues to rack up new milestones.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosLil Baby Celebrates Incredible "My Turn" Milestone With "Forget That" VideoLil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez release the music video for "Forget That" as Baby's album becomes the only double-platinum album released in 2020.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Goes Double Platinum As He Faces Death PenaltyYNW Melly can now be considered a multi-platinum recording artist because of "Murder On My Mind."By Alex Zidel
- MusicSheck Wes' "Mo Bamba" Is Now Double PlatinumThe song that made us fall in love with Sheck Wes is now double platinum.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Is Officially Double PlatinumTravis Scott hits a new milestone for "Astroworld."By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion's "Sad!" Goes Double PlatinumXXXTentatcion hits another major milestone. By Mitch Findlay