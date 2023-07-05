Nicki Minaj is easily one of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world today. Moreover, she is responsible for some of the best hits the genre has ever seen. Overall, she is someone who is considered to be one of the GOATs. Additionally, she has been nicknamed the “Queen of Rap” by many. That said, it should come as no surprise that so many artists around the world respect her. She also has a huge fanbase, and they are always ready to run up the streams when the time comes.

For instance, Nicki released “Super Freaky Girl” back in 2022, and it eventually became the biggest song in the world. However, since that time, a hip-hop track has yet to top the charts. The same can be said on the album front. Although, it does appear as though Lil Uzi Vert is finally going to break that streak. Having said all of that, “Super Freaky Girl” has since gone double platinum. This is an amazing accomplishment for any song, and Nicki is ready to celebrate her success.

Nicki Minaj Is Excited

In the video above, The Neighborhood Talk actually reposted Nicki’s Instagram story. In the aforementioned story, we can see Nicki showing off her new double platinum plaque with pride. Furthermore, she boasted the fact that she has the last rap song to go number one. At the moment, she has a couple of other songs on the Billboard charts, which is something to be proud of. Even at this stage in her career, she is still cranking out hits and getting fans excited.

During the month of November, Nicki Minaj will be releasing Pink Friday 2. Fans are more than excited about this, especially since the original was so iconic. The original actually came out in 2010 and had numerous chart-topping hits. Hopefully, this new album is able to recreate some of that success. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

