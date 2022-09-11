Super Freaky Girl
- MusicNicki Minaj Celebrates Going Double-Platinum With "Super Freaky Girl"Another milestone for Nicki.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture"Super Freaky Girl" Goes Double Platinum, Nicki Minaj CelebratesThe Queen of Rap delivered the single last August, and its since gone on to become one of her most popular releases.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Soundtracks Trailer For Jennifer Lawrence's "No Hard Feelings"The rapper's hit track "Super Freaky Girl" is the background music for Lawrence's upcoming comedy flick.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJT Talks Nicki Minaj Helping Her With Freestyle The Barb encouraged the City Girl to release the never-before-heard track. By Lamar Banks
- MusicNicki Minaj Tells JT She Wants To "Hear Girls Rap Again"Nicki Minaj says that she was "blown away" by JT's verse on the "Super Freaky Girl" remix.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj's Songs Still Competing For Grammys In Rap Catagories: ReportNicki Minaj is reportedly still expected to be competing for rap categories at the Grammys, just not with her song, "Super Freaky Girl."By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Calls Latto A “Karen”, Reveals Their Text Exchange"The ladies of Hip Hop are it again."By Lamar Banks
- MusicAzealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For Being “Obsessed” With Cardi B The Harlem rapper still hasn’t let up on the Barb.By Lamar Banks
- MusicCoi Leray Alleges Someone Is Paying Blogs Not To Post Her: "Sad"Apparently, someone has it in for Coi behind the scenes.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Breaks Spotify Record With Success Of “Super Freaky Girl”Nicki Minaj's “Super Freaky Girl” has set a Spotify record after reaching 100 million streams on the platform.By Cole Blake
- MusicJT Goes Live With Nicki Minaj, Gives Her Her FlowersNicki made JT recite the diss song she made about her years ago. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Rants About The Truth Coming OutNicki had a lot to say on Twitter and fans want to know exactly who she's talking about. By Lawrencia Grose