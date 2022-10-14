Nicki Minaj is not happy with the recording academy. Despite her song “Super Freaky Girl” spending eight weeks at the top the Rap charts, the Grammys have opted to place the song in their Pop category. According to reports, the Queens rapper originally submitted the track to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee.

Nicki Minaj accepts the Best Hip-Hop award for ‘Do We Have a Problem?’ onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The committee argued that “SFG”’s pop-sounding sample of Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards. Nicki took to Instagram to vent her frustrations, sharing, “They stay moving the goalposts when it comes to me. Why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki?”

She went on to compare her chart topping track to Latto’s “Big Energy,” which is eligible for Best Rap Grammy. “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” she tweeted. “If SFG (Super Freaky Girl) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

Nicki’s comments come on the heels of Latto being slammed by Kodak Black for winning Song of the Year at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The “It’s Giving” rapper took to social media with a message of her own after Minaj’s post. “Damn I can’t win for losing … all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.”

Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022

While Latto agreed with Nicki’s sentiments, she went on to text the Barb, saying, “I don’t think you need to bring my name/song up to prove a point.” In true Nicki Minaj fashion, she didn’t hold back with her response. She posted a screenshot of Latto’s message to her, writing, “This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews. Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews. Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration. 🫡☺️😘 pic.twitter.com/jYSmQ955TI — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 14, 2022

Judging by Latto’s tweets, it doesn’t seem like this exchange will end anytime soon. Share your thoughts below.