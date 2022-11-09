Nicki Minaj says that she wants to “hear girls rap again.” Minaj spoke about the state of hip-hop with City Girls’ JT for a new cover story for i-D.

“I wanna hear girls rap again. Like, just rap. When I did my BET Cypher years ago, I purposely didn’t wear revealing clothes,” Nicki said. “I wore a sweatsuit. So even though we were being super freaky girls on the song, and we all had fun, y’all really spit.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)

Minaj also praised JT for her verse on the remix to her single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

“I heard your verse and was blown away,” Nicki said. “I was so taken aback by your ability to remain yourself on a song that seemed like a beat that you wouldn’t normally do. I’m in a really great place now.”

She continued: “I feel like whenever I’m happy, I deliver the best music. And in order for me to deliver the best music for my album – which is coming out soon – I have to tap back into the essence of Hip Hop. On the remix of ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ all the girls tapped into that.”

Minaj also discussed her upcoming album, saying that she’s still not ready to announce a release date for the highly-anticipated project.

She explained: “The fifth album. I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon. And I am working on a nail design company, where people will be able to buy my press-on nail with dope designs. I was already working on that before someone auctioned my press-on nail for $50,000 or whatever they spent on it.”

Check out Nicki Minaj’s cover for i-D below.

