Nicki Minaj says that her son’s name isn’t Jacob, despite a viral TikTok post claiming otherwise. The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper says that the user who posted the claim is just looking for views.

“That’s definitely not his name but at least you got some views & likes, right?” Nicki responded to the video.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The user, whose account name is @whomamagonecheckme2, responded in a follow-up: “Hey Nicki, before I show a video as a Barb, I don’t need to say your name for views. That video didn’t break half-a-million. Only 44,000 likes. But I got 60 million views this month.”

From there, she played a clip in which it sounds like Minaj refers to her son as Jacob.

“Nicki, it’s all love, but don’t say I made that up out of nowhere. Definitely didn’t do it for clout,” the user concluded.

While Minaj has yet to share the name of her son publically, she’s been referring to him as “Papa Bear.” He was born on September 30, 2020. His father is Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

As for music, Minaj recently stated that she’s still not sure when her next album will arrive, telling i-D in a new cover story: “The fifth album. I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon. And I am working on a nail design company, where people will be able to buy my press-on nail with dope designs. I was already working on that before someone auctioned my press-on nail for $50,000 or whatever they spent on it.”

Check out the TikTok posts below.

[Via]