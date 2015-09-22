names
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Denies Rumor That Her Son's Name Is JacobNicki Minaj has shot down the rumor that her son's name is Jacob.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDionne Warwick Teases Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd Over Their NamesDionne Warwick called out Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd for their names.By Cole Blake
- RandomNewborn Twins Named "Corona" & "Covid" After VirusA couple in India have named their newborn twins "Corona" and "Covid" after the deadly coronavirus that's sweeping the globe.By Lynn S.
- MusicLollapalooza Unveils Full 2019 Lineup: Meek Mill, Childish Gambino & Others AddedLollapooza takes place in Chicago on the weekend of August 1-4.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKeke Palmer Is Mad At Drake Because Of "In My Feelings""I used to love Drake until he took my name and made it mainstream."By Alex Zidel
- MusicSnoop Dogg Considers Changing Name To "Smooth Dogg"How many name changes does Snoop Dogg have in him?By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDunkin' Donuts Announces Shocking Name Change By Dropping "Donuts"Dunkin' is pulling an IHOP here.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIggy Azalea Reacts To Being Name-Dropped On Eminem's "KILLSHOT"Iggy Azalea gives her two cents on Eminem's new diss track.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAmoeba Music Shop Fires Shots At "Lil" Rappers By Placing Them All TogetherAmoeba Music has no time for rapper's unoriginality with their names.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B As "Cardigan Backyardigan" & Other Artists' "Real Names" Is Latest MemeWho knew J. Cole's real name was "Julius Coleslaw?"By Alex Zidel
- MusicMigos Barely Make The Grade As Bartenders In New Episode Of "Re-Mixology"WAV Media is rolling out the new season of "Re-Mixology."By Devin Ch
- MusicJuice WRLD Reveals The Origin Of His Name & His Major InfluencesJuice WRLD doesn't just play around with the emo-rap wave, his biggest influences come from rock music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Says He & Future Have Each Others Names Tattooed On ThemIt's forever love between Thugger & Future.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRick Ross Given A Brand New Kenyan Name After Performance In AfricaRick Ross embraces his new Kenyan name, Tajiri.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentToya Wright Wants People To Put Some Respect On Reginae Carter's NameToya showed up to the comments section with full force to defend her daughter.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPornhub Giving Away Free Memberships To Residents Of Towns With Vulgar NamesThe company is rewarding some of their viewers. By David Saric
- Original ContentDrake & Future's "What A Time To Be Alive": The Complete Name-Drop GuideDrake and Future's many name drops on "WATTBA," broken down.By Trevor Smith