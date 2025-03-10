Rihanna Goes Scorched Earth On Fan For Making Fun Of Her Kids' Names

Rihanna recently shared pictures of her first moments with her sons RZA and Riot Rose in the delivery room.

Rihanna is chilling out these days, opting to hit up her favorite Los Angeles restaurant recently rather than hit the road with her artistic and business endeavors. Many might assume that she would have more time on social media to engage in her frequent Internet clap-backs, and they would be right. The mother of two recently hopped in The Shade Room's comment section on an Instagram post to fire off on a fan who hates her sons' names, RZA and Riot Rose. This came after TSR covered a series of pictures she shared on the social media platform of her first moments with her kids in the delivery room. "I hate their names so bad," a user by the handle of @tatianagalaxy wrote. "ok tatiana," RiRi replied coldly.

Furthermore, at least we now know what name the Barbadian singer definitely isn't giving a hypothetical daughter in the future. Jokes aside, this is one of many examples of online retorts like these over the years, some of which even became pop culture milestones. Rihanna's many name-drops and lyrical references in her name from other artists cemented her as a pop culture icon not just for fans everywhere, but among her artistic peers.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna

Elsewhere, Rihanna recently reflected on getting back into fashion after spending a while in "mom mode." "I feel like getting dressed is a fight on its own (now)," she told Harper's BAZAAR. "How much energy do I have to put into getting ready? Doing my make-up, doing my hair, and then going to the closet and figuring out which three things in this entire room make sense together? You go through a fog. And fashion is so much fun, and I miss the fun. Now I’m starting to just remember what I loved about it. The juxtaposition, putting the things together that don’t make sense. My fashion has always been driven by my mood, and my mood was on mom mode for a minute."

Meanwhile, Rihanna and her boo A$AP Rocky were recently the subject of lawsuit rumors thanks to an alleged filing that surfaced from Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The Roc Nation and Parkwood duo seemingly dismissed these claims online, though, so there's no real clash between the power couple as of right now. But we know that the "Diamonds" superstar would clap back with sheer force if there was.

