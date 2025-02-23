Rihanna Admits She Can Only Listen To One Of Her Albums With No “Shame”

It's no secret that Rihanna fans have been begging for a new album for years, and now, it looks like one might finally be on the horizon. During a recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the hitmaker dropped a few hints about what's to come, leaving listeners more eager than ever to find out. According to the Fenty Beauty founder, it won't be what they might expect either.

"I've been in the studio the whole eight years," she explained. "But it didn't hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. 'This kind of album, not that album.' I know it's not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it's not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It's going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I've finally cracked it, girl!" The album will be Rihanna's first since she dropped Anti in 2016. During the interview, she also reflected on that project, admitting that it's the only one of her own albums she can listen to with no shame.

“I listen to Anti from top to bottom with no shame. I used to always have shame. I actually don’t like listening to my music, but Anti — I can listen to the album,” she revealed. “It’s like it’s not me singing it, if I’m just listening to it. That’s the one album that I can have an out-of-body experience where it’s not like … You know when you hear your voice in a voicemail, and it’s like, ‘Ugh.’ ”

Talk of RiRi's new album comes just a few days after her long term partner ASAP Rocky was found not guilty of felony assault with a firearm. Upon hearing the verdict, the rapper immediately jumped into her arms. "Thank y'all for saving my life," he told jurors as they left the courtroom.