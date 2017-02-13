anti
- MusicSZA Reveals That Rihanna's "Consideration" Was Originally HersThe song became a staple song for Rihanna!By Tallie Spencer
- NumbersRihanna's "ANTI" Has Spent A Record-Breaking Number Of Weeks On BillboardRihanna is the first black female artist to reach this milestone.By Yoni Yardeni
- Hip-Hop HistoryRihanna Goes Nude In "ANTI" Anniversary Photo DumpRihanna rewinds to the "ANTI" days to share a photo dump on the album's five-year anniversary.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersRihanna's "ANTI" Continues Gargantuan Chart RunFollowing its release in January 2016, Rihanna's eighth studio album "ANTI" remains a Billboard staple four years straight.By Mitch Findlay
- GramLil Uzi Vert Plasters Rihanna's Face All Over His OutfitClearly, Lil Uzi Vert is still in love with Rihanna.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersRihanna Becomes First Black Woman To Succeed 200 Weeks On Billboard 200 ChartYES, Rihanna. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Is Still Trolling Thirsty Fans Over "The Album" HoldupRihanna ain't one to fold under pressure.By Devin Ch
- SocietyThe "Anti-LGBT" Emoji Causing Uproar Is Nothing But A GlitchThe anti-LGBT emoji making the rounds on iPhone channels is nothing more than a "Unicode Hack."By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna Celebrates The Success Of Anti On Its Third BirthdayRiri reflects on her last album's accomplishments.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosBad Bunny Delivers A Message Of Acceptance In The "Caro" VideoBad Bunny's message of acceptance is imbued with real-life inspiration.By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna's Vocal Producer Says Upcoming Album Sounds "Incredible"Rihanna's new music is closer than ever. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyTwitter CEO Slammed For Eating Chick-Fil-A Despite Owner's Anti-LGBT ViewsJack Dorsey was called out on Twitter, ironically. By David Saric
- MusicRihanna May Very Well Be Readying A Double Album DropRihanna's said to be working on new tunes and we're here for it.By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Earns New Billboard Milestone With N.E.R.D Single "Lemon"Riri adds another win to her list. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Shares Touching Video Of Late Cousin: "Be Grateful For Life"Rest in Peace, Tavon Alleyne.By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna's "Anti" Completes 100 Weeks On The Billboard 200 ChartsRihanna takes another win. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Got Her Double Platinum Plaque For "Anti"PARTYNEXTDOOR shared a photo of Rihanna's plaque on IG.By hnhh
- MusicRihanna Turnt At Kendrick Lamar's Coachella ShowRiRi had a blast at Kendrick Lamar's Coachella set.By hnhh
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: March 1Future scores his 4th straight #1.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: February 22"I Decided." slides to #3; "Culture" slides to #4.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: February 15Big Sean dethrones Migos as the chart king.By Chris Tart
- MusicRihanna's Bedazzled Flask At The Grammys Got Twitter AbuzzRihanna's jewel-encrusted hip flask at Grammy night has Twitter users talking.By hnhh